Hari ini, perhatian pasar akan tertuju pada rilis laporan inflasi University of Michigan untuk Juli dan data pasar pembangunan perumahan AS untuk Juni. Selain itu, musim laporan keuangan kuartalan terus berlanjut dengan jadwal rilis hasil dari perusahaan besar seperti American Express, Charles Schwab, dan 3M.
Kalender Harian Detail:
07:00 AM BST, Jerman – Data Inflasi Juni:
- PPI Jerman: perkiraan -1.3% YoY; sebelumnya -1.2% YoY
- PPI Jerman: perkiraan 0.1% MoM; sebelumnya -0.2% MoM
09:15 AM BST, Jerman – Pidato Mauderer
09:15 AM BST, Jerman – Pidato President Nagel
01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Izin Mendirikan Bangunan Juni:
- Sebelumnya -2.0% MoM
01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Housing Starts Juni:
- Perkiraan 1.290M; sebelumnya 1.256M
- Sebelumnya -9.8% MoM
01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Building Permits Juni:
- Perkiraan 1.390M; sebelumnya 1.394M
03:00 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Laporan Inflasi University of Michigan (Juli):
- Ekspektasi Inflasi 1 Tahun: sebelumnya 5.0%
- Kondisi Saat Ini Michigan: perkiraan 63.9; sebelumnya 64.8
- Sentimen Konsumen Michigan: perkiraan 61.4; sebelumnya 60.7
- Ekspektasi Konsumen Michigan: perkiraan 55.0; sebelumnya 58.1
- Ekspektasi Inflasi 5 Tahun Michigan: sebelumnya 4.0%
