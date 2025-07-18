Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Akankah Data Perumahan AS Melemah Lagi?

06:58 18 July 2025

Hari ini, perhatian pasar akan tertuju pada rilis laporan inflasi University of Michigan untuk Juli dan data pasar pembangunan perumahan AS untuk Juni. Selain itu, musim laporan keuangan kuartalan terus berlanjut dengan jadwal rilis hasil dari perusahaan besar seperti American Express, Charles Schwab, dan 3M.

Kalender Harian Detail:

07:00 AM BST, Jerman – Data Inflasi Juni:

  • PPI Jerman: perkiraan -1.3% YoY; sebelumnya -1.2% YoY
  • PPI Jerman: perkiraan 0.1% MoM; sebelumnya -0.2% MoM

09:15 AM BST, Jerman – Pidato Mauderer 

09:15 AM BST, Jerman – Pidato President Nagel 

01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Izin Mendirikan Bangunan Juni:

  • Sebelumnya -2.0% MoM

01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Housing Starts Juni:

  • Perkiraan 1.290M; sebelumnya 1.256M
  • Sebelumnya -9.8% MoM

01:30 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Building Permits Juni:

  • Perkiraan 1.390M; sebelumnya 1.394M

03:00 PM BST, Amerika Serikat – Laporan Inflasi University of Michigan (Juli):

  • Ekspektasi Inflasi 1 Tahun: sebelumnya 5.0%
  • Kondisi Saat Ini Michigan: perkiraan 63.9; sebelumnya 64.8
  • Sentimen Konsumen Michigan: perkiraan 61.4; sebelumnya 60.7
  • Ekspektasi Konsumen Michigan: perkiraan 55.0; sebelumnya 58.1
  • Ekspektasi Inflasi 5 Tahun Michigan: sebelumnya 4.0%
     

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

18.07.2025
18:32

Daily summary: Equities and USD Retreat on Trump’s Alleged Hardline EU Tariff Stance (18.07.2025)

Wall Street turned red following a report by the Financial Times that Donald Trump wants to firmly maintain tariffs on the European Union above the...

 18:07

Three markets to watch next week (18.07.2025)

The first half of July delivered considerable volatility across financial markets, driven by a series of pivotal events. However, investors are showing...

 17:45

EURUSD dips on reports that Trump demands steeper EU tariffs 🇪🇺 📉

Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum 15–20% tariff on all EU goods, raising his demands in ongoing trade talks, the Financial Times reports. Despite...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app