Economic Calendar: Bank of England decision as the key event of the day 📄

Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, lacking clear reports that could significantly impact global markets. The most important event on Thursday will be the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision. Analysts expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, bringing the rate down to 4.50%.
Detailed schedule for the day:
09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for January:
- S&P Global Construction PMI: forecast 53.5; previous 53.3;
12:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Meeting Minutes
12:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for February:
- forecast 4.50%; previous 4.75%;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 212.50K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 214K; previous 207K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,870K; previous 1,858K;
02:15 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
03:00 PM GMT, Canada - PMI Data for January:
-
Ivey PMI n.s.a: previous 44.3;
-
Ivey PMI: forecast 53.0; previous 54.7;
04:15 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
05:00 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks
07:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Waller Speaks
08:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Daly Speaks
09:05 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
