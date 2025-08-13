Economic calendar: BoC Minutes in the Spotlight

-
Futures point to a mixed opening for today's cash session in Europe.
-
Investors are awaiting the final CPI inflation reading in Spain, the GDP report from Poland, the minutes report from Canada, crude oil inventory data, and numerous speeches by Fed bankers.
We are starting a new day on the financial markets. The Asian session turned out to be positive after the main European indices hit new historic highs yesterday. However, futures contracts on European indices indicate a cautious stance among investors. DE40 contracts are up 0.05% and EU50 contracts are up 0.06%. Investors will react today to the publication of quarterly results and several macro reports:
Key macro publications of the day:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for July:
-
Spanish HICP: forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
-
Spanish CPI: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
-
Spanish HICP: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
-
Core CPI: forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
-
Spanish CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
09:00 AM BST, United States - IEA Monthly Report
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
-
Distillate Fuel Production: previous -0.104M;
-
EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -0.565M;
-
Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: previous 0.453M;
-
Gasoline Production: previous -0.239M;
-
Heating Oil Stockpiles: previous -0.456M;
-
Crude Oil Imports: previous -0.794M;
-
Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.323M;
-
Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -0.900M; previous -3.029M;
-
EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates: previous 1.5% WoW;
-
EIA Refinery Crude Runs: previous 0.213M WoW;
06:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
06:30 PM BST, Canada - Publication of BoC Minutes
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.