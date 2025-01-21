Economic calendar: Canadian CPI as the key macroeconomic report on Tuesday 📌

Today's economic calendar is relatively light. Apart from the inflation data from Canada, no major reports are scheduled that could significantly impact international financial markets.
However, this week, investors' attention will likely remain focused on the White House and the actions of the new administration during its first days in office. Yesterday, Trump signed nearly 100 executive orders, far surpassing his predecessor Biden, who signed only a dozen or so documents on his inauguration day. Geopolitical topics under Trump’s administration, including tariffs on countries such as Mexico and Canada, are expected to take center stage.
Detailed Schedule for the Day:
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for January:
- Current Conditions: forecast -93.1; previous -93.1;
- Economic Sentiment: forecast 15.2; previous 15.7;
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for December:
- Core CPI: previous 1.6% YoY;
- Core CPI: previous -0.1% MoM;
- CPI: forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- CPI: forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
- Median CPI: forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Common CPI: forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
09:45 PM GMT, New Zealand - Inflation Data:
- CPI (Q4): forecast 0.5% QoQ; previous 0.6% QoQ;
- CPI (Q4): forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
