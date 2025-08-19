Economic Calendar: Canadian CPI Data in Focus

- Futures are trading mixed before the cash session opens
- The economic calendar primarily includes the Canadian CPI report and US housing market data
- Investors may also react to Home Depot's quarterly results and possible geopolitical news
Today's session looks to be quiet. The macro calendar doesn't contain a large number of data releases, and investors may react secondarily to yesterday's White House meetings regarding the war in Ukraine. In this regard, we are now awaiting details regarding the physical meeting between Putin and Zelensky and the peace guarantees negotiated within NATO. On the other hand, market attention is slowly turning towards Jackson Hole, where Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on the prospects for current and future US monetary policy (Friday).
Detailed macro calendar for today's session:
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for July:
-
Trimmed CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
-
Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
-
CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
CPI: forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
-
Core CPI: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:
- forecast 1.390M; previous 1.393M;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:
- forecast 1.290M; previous 1.321M;
-
Core CPI: previous 2.7% YoY;
-
Common CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
04:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:
- Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): forecast 2.5%; previous 2.5%;
07:10 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous 1.500M;
Tomorrow:
12:50 AM BST, Japan - Balance of Tade Data:
-
Adjusted Trade Balance: forecast -0.07T; previous -0.24T;
-
Trade Balance: forecast 196.2B; previous 153.1B;
-
Imports: forecast -10.4% YoY; previous 0.2% YoY;
-
Exports: forecast -2.1% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;
12:50 AM BST, Japan - Core Machinery Orders for June:
- forecast -0.4% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;
12:50 AM BST, Japan - Core Machinery Orders for June:
- forecast 5.0% YoY; previous 4.4% YoY;
02:00 AM BST, China - China Loan Prime Rate 5Y for August:
- forecast 3.50%; previous 3.50%;
02:15 AM BST, China - PBoC Loan Prime Rate:
- forecast 3.00%; previous 3.00%;
03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Rate Statement
03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Interest Rate Decision for December:
- forecast 3.00%; previous 3.25%;
03:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement
04:00 AM BST, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference
