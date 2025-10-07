Economic calendar: Central bankers’ speeches and german industry 🏭

- Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, as well as Germany factory orders and Oil crude inventories.
- Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, as well as Germany factory orders and Oil crude inventories.
Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, which are likely to shape market sentiment and expectations for future monetary policy.
Among the speakers are members of the FOMC, Bundesbank, and the European Central Bank. Today’s economic calendar starts with Germany’s industrial orders data and ends with the U.S. crude oil inventories report.
Detailed calendar for the day:
08:00 AM EST, Germany - Factory Orders (Expected 1.1%, Previous -2,9%)
16:00 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
16:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
16:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks
17:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
18:00 AM EST, Germany - Bundesbank Chairman Nagel Speaks
18:10 AM EST, Eurozone - EBC Chairman Speaks
22:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks
22:40 AM EST, USA - Oil Crude Stocks (Previous -3,67mn)
Fed's Williams stands for further rate cuts 🗽EURUSD drops near 1.16
Debasement Trade: Why Investors Seek Refuge in Gold
Economic calendar: ECB minutes, Fed's Powell speech and US wholesale sales in focus
BREAKING: Weaker than expected import & export data from Germany
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.