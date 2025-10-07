Economic calendar: Central bankers’ speeches and german industry 🏭

Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, which are likely to shape market sentiment and expectations for future monetary policy.

Among the speakers are members of the FOMC, Bundesbank, and the European Central Bank. Today’s economic calendar starts with Germany’s industrial orders data and ends with the U.S. crude oil inventories report.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 AM EST, Germany - Factory Orders (Expected 1.1%, Previous -2,9%)

16:00 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

16:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

16:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks

17:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

18:00 AM EST, Germany - Bundesbank Chairman Nagel Speaks

18:10 AM EST, Eurozone - EBC Chairman Speaks

22:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks

22:40 AM EST, USA - Oil Crude Stocks (Previous -3,67mn)