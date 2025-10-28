Economic calendar: US Conference Board and housing market data in focus on Wall Street

- Weak consumer sentiments in Germany, slightly better in Italy
- Weak consumer sentiments in Germany, slightly better in Italy
- US Conference Board and housing market data in focus on Wall Steret
- Futures on European and US indices are slightly lower
Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, with the focus shifting to data from the United States, where investors will see housing market figures and, most importantly, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index. Markets expect a slight decline in consumer sentiment compared to the previous reading; however, there remains potential for a deeper drop amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
Economic Calendar
7:15 AM GMT – Germany: GfK Consumer Sentiment Index: -24.1 (forecast: -22, previous: -22.5)
8 AM GMT – Italy: Consumer Confidence: 97.6 vs forecast 97, previous 96.8
- Italy: Business Confidence: 88.3 vs forecast 87, previous 87.3
12:55 PM GMT – U.S.: Redbook (weekly retail sales), previous +5% YoY
1 PM GMT – U.S.: House Price Index (+2.3% YoY, -0.1% MoM)
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, expected 93.75 vs 94.2 previously
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, previous -17
8:30 PM GMT – U.S.: API Weekly Crude Oil Inventories
Earnings Releases
- Before market open: PayPal, UPS, UnitedHealth
- After market close: Visa, Parker-Hannifin
BREAKING: German GDP slightly higher than expected
BREAKING: Inflation in Spain rebound despite expectations
