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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:50 · 22 April 2026

Economic calendar: Central bankers speeches and Tesla earnings in focus

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light. Following the UK data releases (particularly CPI and PPI inflation, which are an important signal for Bank of England policy), attention shifts toward US mortgage application data. In the afternoon, focus will move to speeches from ECB policymakers, which may provide clues on the future direction of monetary policy, as well as earnings reports from Tesla and IBM.

Economic calendar

Macroeconomic data

  • 11 AM GMT, Germany – Bundesbank Monthly Report
  • 12 PM GMT, USA – MBA Mortgage Applications; previous: 1.8%
  • 1 PM GMT, USA – 30-year Mortgage Rate; previous: 6.42%
  • 1 PM GMT, Turkey – Weekly Repo Rate; forecast: 37%; previous: 37%
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – EIA Crude Oil Inventories; previous: -0.913M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Gasoline Inventories; previous: -6.328M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Distillate Inventories; previous: -3.122M
  • 3:30 PM GMT, USA – Cushing Inventories; previous: -1.727M

Central bank speakers

  • 1:15 PM GMT, ECB – Lane speaks
  • 4:10 PM GMT, ECB – Schnabel speaks
  • 6 PM GMT, ECB – Nagel speaks
  • 9:05 PM GMT, ECB – Lagarde speaks

Other events

  • 9:10 PM GMT, IBM – Earnings release
  • 9:30 PM GMT, Tesla – Earnings release

EURUSD (D1)

Source: xStation5

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The ceasefire is back on, but the good news may already be priced in

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