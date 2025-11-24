​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed US PPI and retail sales report this week 📃

No major macroeconomic releases are scheduled for today. However, throughout the week we will receive, among others, the delayed U.S. PPI data and September retail sales figures.
Additionally, on Wednesday, we will get the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The market expects a 25 bp cut to 2.25%. According to economists, this may be the final cut in the cycle.
Detailed calendar for the week:
Monday, 24 November
- all day - bank holiday in Japan
- 09:00 AM GMT, Germany - Ifo data for November
- 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - labour market and industry data for October
Tuesday, 25 November
- 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - retail sales for October
- 13:30 PM GMT, USA - PPI data and retail sales for September
- 15:00 PM GMT, USA - CB confidence data for November
Wednesday, 26 November
- 01:00 AM GMT, New Zealand - interest rate decision
- 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - unemployment rate for October
- 13:30 PM GMT, USA - durable goods orders and claims
- 15:30 PM GMT - USA, Change in crude oil inventories according to the EIA
Thursday, 2 October
- call day - bank holiday in the USA
- 12:30 PM GMT, Eurozone, ECB minutes
Friday, 3 October
- all day - Black Friday
- 00:30 AM GMT, Japan - inflation in the Tokyo area
- 06:45 AM GMT, Switzerland - GDP data for Q3
- 07:45 AM GMT, France - Q3 GDP data and November CPI
- 08:00 AM GMT, Spain - CPI data for November
- 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - inflation for November
- 10:00 AM GMT, Italy - inflation for November
- 13:00 PM GMT, Germany - inflation for November
