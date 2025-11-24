​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed US PPI and retail sales report this week 📃

No major macroeconomic releases are scheduled for today. However, throughout the week we will receive, among others, the delayed U.S. PPI data and September retail sales figures.

Additionally, on Wednesday, we will get the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The market expects a 25 bp cut to 2.25%. According to economists, this may be the final cut in the cycle.

Detailed calendar for the week:

Monday, 24 November

all day - bank holiday in Japan

09:00 AM GMT, Germany - Ifo data for November

09:00 AM GMT, Poland - labour market and industry data for October

Tuesday, 25 November

09:00 AM GMT, Poland - retail sales for October

13:30 PM GMT, USA - PPI data and retail sales for September

15:00 PM GMT, USA - CB confidence data for November

Wednesday, 26 November

01:00 AM GMT, New Zealand - interest rate decision

09:00 AM GMT, Poland - unemployment rate for October

13:30 PM GMT, USA - durable goods orders and claims

15:30 PM GMT - USA, Change in crude oil inventories according to the EIA

Thursday, 2 October

call day - bank holiday in the USA

12:30 PM GMT, Eurozone, ECB minutes

Friday, 3 October