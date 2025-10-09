Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

08:45 · 9 October 2025

Economic calendar: ECB minutes, Fed's Powell speech and US wholesale sales in focus

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Soft macro calendar scheduled today
  • EBC minutes, Powell's speech and US wholesale data in focus
  • PepsiCo will report earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street

The U.S. dollar is edging slightly higher today, while sentiment on Wall Street appears somewhat weaker. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates, while also pointing to stronger GDP growth forecasts and persistent risks of inflation returning. In addition to macroeconomic data, investors will also watch PepsiCo’s (PEP.US) earnings release later today.

Economic Calendar

11:30 AM GMT – Eurozone: ECB Meeting Minutes
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Sales — Expected: 0.5% | Previous: 1.4%
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Inventories — Expected: -0.2% | Previous: -0.2%
2:30 PM GMT – U.S.: Natural Gas Storage Change — Expected: 78 bcf | Previous: 53 bcf

Central Bank Speakers

8:30 AM GMT BoE: Catherine Mann
10:30 AM GMT, ECB: François Villeroy de Galhau
12:30 PM GMT Fed: Jerome Powell
12:35 PM GMT Fed: Michelle Bowman
5 PM GMT – Fed: Neel Kashkari
5 PM GMT – Fed: Michael Barr

10 October 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: Preliminary UoM data in line with expectations 📌
10 October 2025, 13:31

BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌
10 October 2025, 09:16

Italian industrial production much weaker than expected 📉
10 October 2025, 07:35

Economic calendar: US consumers data from University of Michigan report in focus

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app