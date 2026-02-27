Economic Calendar: European Inflation and US PPI in the Spotlight

Today, important macroeconomic data are being released from France, Spain, Germany, the USA, and Canada. The focus is on inflation and GDP figures. These releases provide insight into the health of economies, price and consumption dynamics, and changes in economic trends across major economies in Europe and North America.
In France and Spain, attention is on preliminary inflation readings as well as PPI and HICP indicators, which reflect price pressures in the economy. In Germany, import prices, consumer inflation, and labor market data are scheduled. In the USA, investors and analysts will monitor producer price inflation (PPI), PMI indices, and construction investment expenditures. Additionally, Canada publishes quarterly and monthly GDP data to assess economic growth momentum.
Macro calendar for today(CET)
08:00 Sweden
Retail sales n.s.a. (m/m) January (actual 0.1%; previous -0.6%)
Retail sales n.s.a. (r/r) January (actual 4.1%; previous 2.3%)
08:00 Germany
Import prices (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; forecast 0.6%)
Import prices (r/r) January (actual -2.3%; previous -2.3%)
08:00 Norway
Retail sales ex. autos s.a. (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; previous -0.7%)
08:00 Sweden
Foreign trade balance (SEK) January (actual 6.3 bn; previous 5.8 bn)
08:00 Turkey
Unemployment rate January 8.1%; previous 7.8%
08:30 Hungary
Producer inflation January
PPI (m/m) January -0.4%
PPI (r/r) January -3.4%
08:30 Hungary
Unemployment rate January 4.4%
08:45 France
Consumer inflation preliminary
CPI (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.3%)
HICP (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.4%)
CPI (r/r) February (forecast 0.8%; previous 0.3%)
HICP (r/r) February (forecast 0.7%; previous 0.4%)
08:45 France
Producer inflation January
PPI (m/m) January (previous 0.2%)
PPI (r/r) January (previous -2%)
08:45 France
GDP s.a. fin. (q/q) Q4 (forecast 0.2%; previous 0.5%)
08:45 France
Consumer spending (m/m) January (0.3%; previous -0.6%)
09:00 Spain
Consumer inflation preliminary
CPI (m/m) February (previous -0.4%)
HICP (m/m) February (previous -0.8%)
CPI (r/r) February (forecast 2.2%; previous 2.3%)
HICP (r/r) February (forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4%)
09:00 Switzerland
Gross Domestic Product Q4
GDP s.a. (q/q) Q4 0.2%; previous -0.5%
GDP n.s.a. (y/y) Q4 0.5%
09:00 Poland
Labor Market Indicator by BIEC February 77.5
09:55 Germany
Unemployment rate s.a. February 6.3%; previous 6.3%
13:00 Chile
Industrial production (y/y) January 0.1%
13:00 Chile
Unemployment rate January 8%; previous 8%
14:00 Germany
Consumer inflation preliminary February
CPI (m/m) February 0.5%; previous 0.1%
HICP (m/m) February 0.5%; previous -0.1%
CPI (r/r) February 2%; previous 2.1%
HICP (r/r) February 2.1%; previous 2.1%
14:30 Canada
Gross Domestic Product Q4
GDP (annualized) Q4 0.0%; previous 2.6%
GDP (q/q) Q4 0.6%
14:30 Canada
Monthly GDP (m/m) December 0.1%; previous 0.0%
14:30 USA
Producer inflation January
PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.5%
Core PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.7%
PPI (r/r) January 2.6%; previous 3%
Core PPI (r/r) January 3%; previous 3.3%
15:45 USA
Chicago PMI February 52.8; previous 54
16:00 USA
Construction investment (m/m) November (previous 0.5%)
Construction investment (m/m) December (forecast 0.2%)
19:00 USA
Number of oil rigs weekly (forecast 406; previous 409)
