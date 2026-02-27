Economic Calendar: European Inflation and US PPI in the Spotlight

Today, important macroeconomic data are being released from France, Spain, Germany, the USA, and Canada. The focus is on inflation and GDP figures. These releases provide insight into the health of economies, price and consumption dynamics, and changes in economic trends across major economies in Europe and North America.

In France and Spain, attention is on preliminary inflation readings as well as PPI and HICP indicators, which reflect price pressures in the economy. In Germany, import prices, consumer inflation, and labor market data are scheduled. In the USA, investors and analysts will monitor producer price inflation (PPI), PMI indices, and construction investment expenditures. Additionally, Canada publishes quarterly and monthly GDP data to assess economic growth momentum.

Macro calendar for today(CET)

08:00 Sweden

Retail sales n.s.a. (m/m) January (actual 0.1%; previous -0.6%)

Retail sales n.s.a. (r/r) January (actual 4.1%; previous 2.3%)

08:00 Germany

Import prices (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; forecast 0.6%)

Import prices (r/r) January (actual -2.3%; previous -2.3%)

08:00 Norway

Retail sales ex. autos s.a. (m/m) January (actual 1.1%; previous -0.7%)

08:00 Sweden

Foreign trade balance (SEK) January (actual 6.3 bn; previous 5.8 bn)

08:00 Turkey

Unemployment rate January 8.1%; previous 7.8%

08:30 Hungary

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January -0.4%

PPI (r/r) January -3.4%

08:30 Hungary

Unemployment rate January 4.4%

08:45 France

Consumer inflation preliminary

CPI (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.3%)

HICP (m/m) February (forecast 0.5%; previous -0.4%)

CPI (r/r) February (forecast 0.8%; previous 0.3%)

HICP (r/r) February (forecast 0.7%; previous 0.4%)

08:45 France

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January (previous 0.2%)

PPI (r/r) January (previous -2%)

08:45 France

GDP s.a. fin. (q/q) Q4 (forecast 0.2%; previous 0.5%)

08:45 France

Consumer spending (m/m) January (0.3%; previous -0.6%)

09:00 Spain

Consumer inflation preliminary

CPI (m/m) February (previous -0.4%)

HICP (m/m) February (previous -0.8%)

CPI (r/r) February (forecast 2.2%; previous 2.3%)

HICP (r/r) February (forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4%)

09:00 Switzerland

Gross Domestic Product Q4

GDP s.a. (q/q) Q4 0.2%; previous -0.5%

GDP n.s.a. (y/y) Q4 0.5%

09:00 Poland

Labor Market Indicator by BIEC February 77.5

09:55 Germany

Unemployment rate s.a. February 6.3%; previous 6.3%

13:00 Chile

Industrial production (y/y) January 0.1%

13:00 Chile

Unemployment rate January 8%; previous 8%

14:00 Germany

Consumer inflation preliminary February

CPI (m/m) February 0.5%; previous 0.1%

HICP (m/m) February 0.5%; previous -0.1%

CPI (r/r) February 2%; previous 2.1%

HICP (r/r) February 2.1%; previous 2.1%

14:30 Canada

Gross Domestic Product Q4

GDP (annualized) Q4 0.0%; previous 2.6%

GDP (q/q) Q4 0.6%

14:30 Canada

Monthly GDP (m/m) December 0.1%; previous 0.0%

14:30 USA

Producer inflation January

PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.5%

Core PPI (m/m) January 0.3%; previous 0.7%

PPI (r/r) January 2.6%; previous 3%

Core PPI (r/r) January 3%; previous 3.3%

15:45 USA

Chicago PMI February 52.8; previous 54

16:00 USA

Construction investment (m/m) November (previous 0.5%)

Construction investment (m/m) December (forecast 0.2%)

19:00 USA

Number of oil rigs weekly (forecast 406; previous 409)