Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales and Federal Reserve bank speeches in market spotlight

Today's macro calendar is relatively light, with investors preparing for tomorrow's NFP data release. Trading on Wall Street is closed today, due to the commemoration of former US President Jimmy Carter. Major stock indexes are mostly slightly losing today. Emerging market sentiment also remains weaker, due to concerns around Trump's tariff policy, and the Nikkei lost for the second session in a row today. The Eurodollar is back above 1.03 after data from Germany indicated an increase in industrial production.
- Eurozone retail sales for November (10 AM GMT) and German CPI from Saxony, North Rhine and Bavaria in focus on European session (9 AM GMT)
- Fed members' speeches in the afternoon; Challenger report (12:30 PM, layoffs in the US economy)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 and DJIA futures lose; slightly better sentiment in Europe, but DAX and EU50 marginally lower
Macro calendar
10 AM GMT - Eurozone retail sales for November. Expectations: 1.7% y/y vs. 1.9% in November (0.3% m/m vs. -0.5% m/m previously)
12:30 PM GMT - Challenger Report. Previously 57.7k.
Central bankers' speeches
- 2 PM GMT - Fed Harker
- 2:05 PM GMT - Fed Collins
- 4 PM GMT - BoE Breeden
- 5:45 PM GMT - Fed Barkin
- 6:30 PM GMT - Schmid
- 6:35 PM GMT - Bowman
