Economic calendar: FED, BoE and Norges Bank decisions in focus

Futures point to higher session opening in Europe and the US

FED and BoE decisions in focus

Today, futures based on stock indices point to continued gains in the US and Europe markets. Investors' attention turns to the FED's key decision at 07:00 pm GMT. It is believed that the Federal Reserve will decide to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, thus resuming the monetary easing cycle that has already begun. As is standard, at 7:30 pm GMT we will learn the comments of Jerome Powell, who will start the press conference after the decision.

That's not the end of central bank decisions for today, however, as Norges Bank, Sveriges Riksbank, CNB and BoE will present their new decisions.

Detailed macro calendar: