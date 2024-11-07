Economic calendar: FED, BoE and Norges Bank decisions in focus

- Futures point to higher session opening in Europe and the US
- FED and BoE decisions in focus
Today, futures based on stock indices point to continued gains in the US and Europe markets. Investors' attention turns to the FED's key decision at 07:00 pm GMT. It is believed that the Federal Reserve will decide to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, thus resuming the monetary easing cycle that has already begun. As is standard, at 7:30 pm GMT we will learn the comments of Jerome Powell, who will start the press conference after the decision.
That's not the end of central bank decisions for today, however, as Norges Bank, Sveriges Riksbank, CNB and BoE will present their new decisions.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Detailed macro calendar:
- 08:30 am GMT - Sweden, Riksbank decision. Forecast: 2.75%. Previously: 3.5%.
- 09:00 am GMT - Norway, Norges Bank decision. Forecast: 4.5%. Previously: 4.5%.
- 10:00 am GMT - Eurozone, retail sales for September. Forecast: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.2% m/m.
- 12:00 am GMT - UK, interest rate decision. Forecast: 4.75%. Previously: 5%.
- 01:30 pm GMT - Czech Republic, CNB decision. Forecast: 4.0%. Previously: 4.25%.
- 01:30 pm GMT - USA, data on unemployment benefits. Forecast: 220,000. Previously: 216 thousand.
- 03:30 pm GMT - USA, data on natural gas inventories. Forecast: 67 bn. Previously: 78 bn.
- 07:00 pm GMT - USA, FED decision on interest rates. Forecast: 4.75%. Forecast: 5%.
- 07:30 pm GMT - USA, FED Powell Conference.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.