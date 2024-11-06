Economic calendar: final PMI services data in the shadow of US elections 📄🖋️

Today’s economic calendar is relatively empty in terms of important macroeconomic releases. The only reports of note are the PMI data from Eurozone countries and Canada.
On the other hand, a day off from market publications might be beneficial, as full attention is currently focused on the U.S. presidential election. At this moment, everything indicates that Republicans will secure a majority in both Congress and the Senate, and Donald Trump will win the presidential election. The financial market may remain engaged with the election outcome for an extended period.
Detailed schedule of the day:
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for September:
- German Factory Orders: forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -5.8% MoM;
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 56.6; previous 57.0;
08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.5;
- HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 49.7;
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 47.3; previous 48.6;
- HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 49.6;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 48.4; previous 47.5;
- HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 50.6;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.4;
- HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 49.7; previous 49.6;
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October:
- S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI: forecast 55.3; previous 57.2;
02:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
02:10 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
02:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
03:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
03:00 PM BST, Canada - PMI Data for October:
- Ivey PMI: forecast 54.2; previous 53.1;
- Ivey PMI n.s.a: previous 54.5;
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast -1.500M; previous -0.977M;
- Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 0.300M; previous -0.515M;
- Gasoline Inventories: forecast -1.650M; previous -2.707M;
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.