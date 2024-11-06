Economic calendar: final PMI services data in the shadow of US elections 📄🖋️

Today’s economic calendar is relatively empty in terms of important macroeconomic releases. The only reports of note are the PMI data from Eurozone countries and Canada.

On the other hand, a day off from market publications might be beneficial, as full attention is currently focused on the U.S. presidential election. At this moment, everything indicates that Republicans will secure a majority in both Congress and the Senate, and Donald Trump will win the presidential election. The financial market may remain engaged with the election outcome for an extended period.

Detailed schedule of the day:

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for September:

German Factory Orders: forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -5.8% MoM;

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 56.6; previous 57.0;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.5;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 49.7;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 47.3; previous 48.6;

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 49.6;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 48.4; previous 47.5;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 50.6;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for October:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.4;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 49.7; previous 49.6;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October:

S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI: forecast 55.3; previous 57.2;

02:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

02:10 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

02:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

03:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

03:00 PM BST, Canada - PMI Data for October:

Ivey PMI: forecast 54.2; previous 53.1;

Ivey PMI n.s.a: previous 54.5;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: