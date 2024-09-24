Economic calendar: German Ifo and US housing market data in focus ❗

Today's session will be dominated by German economic sentiment data, several central bank speeches, and key U.S. housing market indicators. Investors will closely monitor the German Ifo Business Climate Index for September, which could provide insights into the eurozone's largest economy. Additionally, speeches from ECB and Federal Reserve officials may offer further context to recent policy decisions and future outlooks. In the U.S., housing market data and consumer confidence figures will be in focus, potentially influencing market sentiment. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Detailed macro calendar (BST): 09:00 - Germany, Ifo Business Climate Index for September: German Business Expectations: 86.8 (forecast) vs 86.3 (previous)

German Current Assessment: 86.5 (forecast) vs 86.1 (previous)

German Ifo Business Climate Index: 86.6 (forecast) vs 86.1 (previous) 10:30 - Germany, 2-Year Schatz Auction: Previous 2.410% 12:00 - Brazil, FGV Consumer Confidence (Sep): Previous 93.2 13:55 - US, Redbook (YoY): Previous 4.6% 14:00 - US, Housing Market Data (Jul): House Price Index (YoY): 5.1% (previous)

House Price Index (MoM): -0.1% (forecast) vs 0.2% (previous)

S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (MoM): 0.6% (forecast)

S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (YoY): 6.5% (forecast) vs 5.9% (previous) 15:00 - US, Economic Indicators: CB Consumer Confidence (Sep): 103.3 (forecast) vs 103.9 (previous)

Richmond Manufacturing Index (Sep): -19 (forecast) vs -13 (previous)

Richmond Services Index (Sep): Previous -11 18:00 - US, 2-Year Note Auction: Previous 3.874% 18:00 - US, M2 Money Supply (MoM) (Aug): Previous 21.05T 21:30 - US, API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Previous 1.960M 22:00 - South Korea, Consumer Confidence (Sep): Previous 100.8 Central bankers' speeches 08:10 BST - ECB McCaul Speaks

13:00 BST - German Buba Balz Speaks

14:00 BST - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

17:00 BST - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

17:55 BST - BoC Gov Macklem Speaks

