Economic calendar: German Ifo data and Micron earnings in focus (24.06.2026)

Economic calendar
- 2:30 AM GMT Australia: CPI YoY, actual 4.0%, forecast 4.3%, previous 4.3%
- 2:30 AM GMT Australia: Trimmed Mean CPI YoY, actual 3.6%, forecast 3.5%, previous 3.4%
- 6:00 AM GMT Japan: Chain Store Sales YoY, actual 3.0%, forecast 1.0%
- 9:00 AM GMT Germany: IFO Expectations, forecast 84.8 pts, previous 83.8 pts
- 9:00 AM GMT Germany: IFO Current Conditions, forecast 86.3 pts, previous 86.1 pts
- 9:00 AM GMT Germany: IFO Business Climate, forecast 85.5 pts, previous 84.9 pts
- 9:00 AM GMT Switzerland: ZEW Expectations, no forecast, previous -11.1 pts
- 12:00 PM GMT US: MBA Mortgage Applications, previous -3.8%
- 1:30 PM GMT US: Current Account Balance, forecast -$180.9B, previous -$190.7B
- 3:00 PM GMT US: New Home Sales, forecast 622K, previous 639K
- 3:00 PM GMT US: New Home Sales MoM, forecast 3.2%, previous -6.2%
- 3:30 PM GMT US: EIA Crude Oil Inventories, forecast -3.6M barrels, previous -8.263M barrels
- 3:30 PM GMT US: EIA Gasoline Inventories, forecast -1.097M barrels, previous -0.906M barrels
- 3:30 PM GMT US: EIA Distillate Inventories, forecast -1.05M barrels, previous +0.951M barrels
- 3:30 PM GMT US: EIA Cushing Crude Oil Inventories, previous -1.606M barrels
- 6:30 PM GMT Canada: Bank of Canada Meeting Minutes
- After the US market close: Micron Technology (MU.US) earnings
Central bank speakers
- 7:30 AM GMT Switzerland: SNB President Martin Schlegel speaks
- 8:00 AM GMT Germany: Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks
- 12:15 PM GMT Canada: BoC Governor Tiff Macklem speaks
- 12:20 PM GMT UK: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks
- 2:35 PM GMT Eurozone: ECB’s Philip Lane speaks
- 4:00 PM GMT UK: BoE’s Megan Greene speaks
- 9:00 PM GMT Japan: BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks
OIL and DE40 charts
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Chart of the day: EURUSD deepens decline 🚩 What's next for the pair? (24.06.2026)
Morning wrap: Indices stabilize after the sell-off 🔼 Markets await Micron earnings (24.06.2026)
Daily Summary: Time for a Correction (23.05.2026)
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