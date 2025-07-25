Economic calendar: German Ifo report and durable goods orders in the US (25.07.2025)

After a macro-heavy Thursday, Friday’s economic calendar looks relatively calm, especially following the release of key data from Japan (Tokyo CPI) and the UK (retail sales).
With one week remaining in trade negotiations, the market will primarily monitor incoming comments on upcoming trade agreements—recent mentions by the U.S. administration have included Australia, South Korea, and the EU. The ongoing corporate earnings season will also be competing for market attention.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Among key data releases today, we have the Ifo report from Germany, which may offer more insight into business sentiment just ahead of potential tariffs. Additionally, U.S. durable goods orders will be published—particularly relevant in light of yesterday’s unexpectedly weak PMI report for U.S. manufacturing.
Economic Calendar for Today (BST):
-
00:30 – Japan – July Inflation Data:
-
CPI: current 1.7% y/y; previous 1.8% y/y
-
Tokyo CPI: current 2.9% y/y; previous 3.1% y/y
-
Tokyo CPI excl. food and energy: current 0.1% m/m; previous -0.4% m/m
-
Core Tokyo CPI: current 2.9% y/y; forecast 3.0% y/y; previous 3.1% y/y
-
-
07:00 – United Kingdom – June Retail Sales:
-
Retail sales: current 1.7% y/y; forecast 1.8% y/y; previous -1.1% y/y
-
Core retail sales: current 1.8% y/y; forecast 2.0% y/y; previous -1.2% y/y
-
Retail sales: current 0.9% m/m; forecast 1.2% m/m; previous -2.8% m/m
-
Core retail sales: current 0.6% m/m; forecast 1.2% m/m; previous -2.9% m/m
-
-
09:00 – Germany – July Ifo Report:
-
Business climate index: forecast 89.0; previous 88.4
-
Current conditions: forecast 86.7; previous 86.2
-
Business expectations: forecast 91.1; previous 90.7
-
-
13:30 – United States – June Durable Goods Orders:
-
Durable goods orders: forecast -10.4% m/m; previous 16.4% m/m
-
Core orders: forecast 0.1% m/m; previous 0.5% m/m
-
Capital goods orders ex-defense: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 1.7% m/m
-
Durable goods ex-defense: previous 15.5% m/m
-
-
16:30 – United States – GDP Data:
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q2): forecast 2.4%; previous 2.4%
-
-
18:00 – United States – Baker Hughes Rig Count:
-
Forecast: 421; previous: 422
-
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.