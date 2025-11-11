Economic calendar: Germany's ZEW reading and US NFIB index in focus

Although the U.S. government shutdown is on track to be resolved, it will take longer before we see the release of key American economic data. Today’s main macroeconomic readings will come from secondary sentiment indicators — Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, and the NFIB Small Business Optimism Report from the United States, reflecting the mood among small enterprises that employ roughly half of America’s workforce.
Today’s corporate earnings will come mostly from second-tier companies, with the largest being Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based financial and e-commerce conglomerate — and the biggest company by market capitalization in Southeast Asia. Attention will also turn to AngloGold Ashanti, a precious metals miner, and Oklo, a nuclear technology firm whose shares have soared about 400% year-to-date, though they’ve since fallen roughly 40% from their highs.
Economic Calendar
- 10 AM GMT – Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, expected 41 vs 39.3 in October
- 11 PM GMT – U.S.: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index (October), expected 93.3 vs 98.8 in September
Central Bank Speakers
- 8:30 AM GMT – ECB: Vujcic, Sleijpen
- 8:30 AM GMT – BoE: Greene
- 1:30 PM GMT – ECB: Kocher
- 4:45 PM GMT – ECB: Escriva
Corporate Earnings
- Before U.S. market open: Sea Ltd, AngloGold Ashanti, Nebius Group, Fermi
- After U.S. market close: Alcon, Korea Electric Power, Oklo Inc, Amdocs Limited
