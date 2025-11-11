Morning wrap (11.11.2025)

- The U.S. dollar is gaining today, while American stock indices are trading mostly flat after yesterday’s rally, when Nvidia shares rose more than 5% — their strongest performance since April. Markets are becoming increasingly confident that the record-long U.S. government shutdown is nearing its end. Democratic senators broke party lines to strike a deal with Republicans, and the Senate passed legislation to end the impasse by a 60-to-40 vote. The bill now requires approval from the House of Representatives and the signature of President Donald Trump.
- The most important macro readings today are the German ZEW economic sentiment & current conditions (10 AM GMT) and US NFIB data (11 AM GMT), which will show more details about the situation of small American companies, employing almost half of the US workers. The Polish market remains closed today due to Independence Day, and Canadian markets are shut for Remembrance Day.
- European stock indices are trading slightly lower after a weaker session in Asia, where both Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined. Japan’s Economy Watchers Index rose to 49.5, above expectations of 47.1 and the previous 47.5. Precious metals are gaining partly due to the prospect of a government reopening, with gold trading around $4,130 per ounce, nearing 3-weeks high. Energy commodities are slightly lower, with oil and natural gas under pressure today.
- Vodafone’s first-half revenue came in at €19.61 billion, slightly below expectations of €19.62 billion, while net debt fell to €25.94 billion (estimate: €27.19 billion). Adjusted EBITDA reached €5.73 billion (estimate: €5.65 billion). In Q2, service revenue totaled €8.47 billion (estimate: €8.26 billion), and organic service revenue growth in the UK stood at +1.2% (estimate: +1.58%). The company expects its full-year adjusted free cash flow (FCF) to be at the upper end of the €2.4–2.6 billion range, and adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of €11.3–11.6 billion.
- In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin remains above $105,000, and Ethereum trades near $3,550, though most cryptocurrencies are down between 2% and 5%; for instance, Cardano is retreating more than 3%.
- Trump warned that if the Supreme Court were to strike down trade tariffs, such a move could cost the U.S. over $3 trillion and harm national security. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that a large group of American companies would benefit from the easing of sanctions and tariff reductions between Washington and Beijing. According to The Information, Apple has reportedly decided to postpone the launch of the iPhone Thin model — a slightly smaller version with a weaker camera and battery. Meanwhile, Chinese and Canadian ministers held talks and agreed that both economies should strengthen cooperation.
