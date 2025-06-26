Read more
Economic Calendar: Key US Data Releases and Central Bank Speeches

06:47 26 June 2025

While the European session's calendar includes a range of readings from European, Asian, and South African economies, these are not expected to be market-moving events. Of greater significance will be the EU Leaders' Summit at 11:00 BST, which could be a key event ahead of the looming expiration of the US-China tariff suspension.

Today's Calendar (All times BST):

  • 09:30: UK – BoE's Breeden speaks
  • 10:45: EMU – ECB's De Guindos speaks
  • 11:00: EMU – EU Summit
  • 12:00: Turkey – CBRT Meeting Minutes
  • 12:00: EMU – ECB's Schnabel speaks
  • 13:00: US – Fed's Barkin speaks
  • 13:30: US – Initial Jobless Claims (Forecast: 244k; Previous: 245k)
  • 13:30: US – GDP (3rd estimate) (Forecast: -0.2%; Previous: 2.4%)
  • 13:30: US – Durable Goods Orders for May (Forecast: 8.6% m/m; Previous: -6.3% m/m)
  • 13:30: US – Trade Balance for May (Forecast: -$86.3bn; Previous: -$86.97bn)
  • 13:30: US – Fed's Goolsbee speaks
  • 13:45: US – Fed's Barkin and Daly speak
  • 15:00: US – Pending Home Sales Index (Forecast: 0.2% m/m; Previous: -6.3% m/m)
  • 15:30: US – EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Forecast: 88 bcf; Previous: 95 bcf)
  • 18:15: US – Fed's Barr speaks
  • 19:30: US – ECB's Lagarde speaks

