Economic calendar: labor market data from the US as key economic reports this week📄

This week, the most important macroeconomic reports attracting market attention will be US labor market reports. On Wednesday, the ADP report will be released, and on Friday, the NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls). Additionally, today will see the publication of PMI manufacturing reports from the US, Eurozone countries, and Canada.
Analyst expectations for PMI reports suggest lower readings in Eurozone countries, with reports expected to remain well below the 50-point threshold. Conversely, PMI and ISM readings from the US are expected to show improvement compared to the previous month (October).
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Labor market publications on Wednesday and Friday will be closely monitored by the market as these will be the last reports before the next FOMC decision in mid-December. Expectations point to an improvement in employment compared to October's readings, particularly in the case of the NFP. Employment change is expected to rise to 195k, a significant improvement from the previous month's 12k. However, the low figure in the previous month was reportedly influenced by one-time factors, such as hurricanes.
Detailed weekly calendar:
02 December, Monday:
- All day - PMI data for industry (major world economies)
- 00:30 AM GMT - Australia, retail sales for November
- 01:45 AM GMT - China, Caixin PMI data for industry for November
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, ISM PMI data for industry for November
03 December, Tuesday:
- 07:30 AM GMT - Switzerland, CPI data for November
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, JOLTS data for October
- 09:40 PM GMT - USA, API crude oil inventory survey data
04 December, Wednesday:
- All day - PMI data for services (major world economies)
- 00:30 AM GMT - Australia, Q3 GDP data
- 10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, PPI data for November
- 01:00 PM GMT - Eurozone, Lagarde speech
- 01:15 PM GMT - USA, ADP data for November
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, ISM data for services for November
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, durable goods orders for October
- 03:30 PM GMT - DOE oil inventories report
- 06:45 PM GMT - USA, Powell speech
05 December, Thursday:
- 07:00 AM GMT - Germany, factory orders for October
- 10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, retail sales for October
- 00:30 PM GMT - USA, Challenger report for November
- 01:30 PM GMT - USA, jobless claims
- 03:30 PM GMT - USA, change in natural gas inventories
06 December, Friday:
- All day - Fed bankers' speeches
- 07:00 AM GMT Germany, industrial production for October
- 10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, GDP report for Q3
- 01:30 PM GMT - USA, NFP data for November
- 01:30 PM GMT - Canada, labour market data for November
- 03:00 PM GMT - USA, UoM data for December
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.