Economic calendar: light agenda kicking off an interesting week 📌

Today’s macroeconomic release calendar contains no major events likely to impact global financial markets. However, later in the week, the corporate earnings season will begin in earnest.
The release of U.S. macroeconomic data remains suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has announced that the CPI report — originally scheduled for this Wednesday — will be published with a delay on October 24. All other macroeconomic data released by the BLS will remain on hold until the federal government resumes normal operations.
Detailed corporate calendar
Detailed macro calendar
02:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
06:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks
08:10 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks
BREAKING: NATGAS declines after EIA data 📌
BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶
Economic calendar: US Philly Fed and central bankers speeches in focus
BREAKING: UK manufacturing data slightly stronger than expected; GDP lags slightly
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.