Economic Calendar: light macro calendar, with the US presidential debate in the spotlight 📌

Today's macro calendar is exceptionally light. No major publications are planned that could impact the global financial market. However, at the end of the day in the USA, the first debate between candidates for president in the November elections will take place.
The only report worth noting is the weekly crude oil stock report. Expectations indicate an increase to 0.7 mn from -7.4 mn the week before. The report will be published at 22:40.
The most interesting event of the day could turn out to be the US presidential election debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This will be the first public clash of the two favorites of the November elections. Both candidates want to present themselves as a significant change for the divided United States.
Calendar:
01:25 PM BST, Canada - BoC Gov Macklem Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks
09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous -7.400M;
