Economic Calendar: Manufacturing PMI Data in Focus

- European futures gain ahead of the open
- Trump softens his stance on tariff changes
- Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS report to be key readings of the day
We are about to start Tuesday's session in financial markets. Market volatility remains high. The VIX volatility index is currently gaining 1.58%, while gold resumes its bullish trend and breaks out to new highs. Investors react to morning news from Asia, in particular the details of the RBA's rate decision and macro data from Japan.
The most important macroeconomic reports of the day today are the PMI data for the manufacturing sector from the world's major economies and the JOLTS data from the US.
Detailed calendar of the day:
Source: xStation
