Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

10:16 · 31 March 2026

Economic calendar: Markets await US Jolts and Conference Board data

-
-
Open account Download free app
After lower-than-expected CPI inflation data from the eurozone, the key macro releases today will be US labor market reports and consumer sentiment data from the Conference Board. Investors are likely to pay even closer attention to these figures amid growing concerns about stagflation in the United States and elevated uncertainty regarding the economic outlook.

Economic calendar

1:30 PM GMT – Canada: GDP data

2 PM GMT – US: Housing data, house price index (Case/Shiller)

2:45 PM GMT – US: Chicago PMI

2 PM GMT  – US: Job openings (JOLTS)

3 PM GMT – US: Conference Board consumer sentiment

9:30 PM GMT – US: API crude oil inventories

Fed speakers: Goolsbee, Schmid, Barr, Bowman (between 5 PM GMT -- 8 PM GMT)

After the US session: Nike (NKE.US) earnings

 

Source: xStation5

31 March 2026, 15:04

BREAKING: US Labor Market Cools While Consumer Confidence Beats
31 March 2026, 10:01

BREAKING: Eurozone inflation CPI lower than expected
31 March 2026, 07:09

Weak retail sales data from Germany 📌Consumers under pressure?
30 March 2026, 15:58

Powell Speaking: Markets Watch Fed Policy

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Economic reports