Economic calendar: NFP data in focus 💡

- Futures point to lower opening of cash session in Europe
- US NFP data will focus investors' attention at 1:30 pm GMT
- The dollar gains ahead of the data release
We are starting the last session in the financial markets this week. On Wall Street, the topic of the day today will be the reading of NFP data, the most important report from the US labor market. Investors can expect that with the publication of the data at 1:30 pm GMT, market tension may then be high enough that many instruments from index, currency, commodity markets will see increased volatility.
The market expects to maintain the pace of growth in workers' earnings relative to last month, but nevertheless assumes a lower reading for the change in non-farm employment.
Meanwhile, investors will also learn today about the state of the labor market in Canada (the equivalent of the U.S. NFP data) and the outlook for inflation in the medium term from the University of Michigan.
At the moment, futures markets are pointing to near 0.11% declines in the Euro Stoxx 50 index at the start of today's session.
Detailed calendar of the day (GMT time):
13:30 - US, NFP data for December.
- Change in employment in the non-farm sector. Forecast: 160,000. Earlier: 227 thousand
- Unemployment rate. Forecast: 4.2%. Previously: 4.2%
- Wages in annualized terms. Forecast: 4.0%. Previously: 4.0%
- Wages in monthly terms. Forecast: 0.3%. Previously: 0.4%
13:30 - Canada, labor market data for December.
- Unemployment rate. Forecast: 6.9%. Earlier: 6.8%
- Change in employment. Forecast: 24.5 thousand. Previously: 50.5 thousand.
15:00 - US, UoM data for January.
- Annual inflation forecasts. Earlier: 2.8%
- 5-year inflation forecasts. Earlier: 3%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.