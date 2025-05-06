Economic Calendar: PMI Data and US Trade Balance in Focus, Start of FED meeting (06.05.2025)

Today's economic calendar features key services sector data from Europe and trade balance figures from the US and Canada. Markets will be closely monitoring these indicators for signs of economic health amid ongoing trade tensions between major economies. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins today, with investors particularly focused on how the central bank might navigate the complex landscape of potential inflationary pressures from tariffs against signs of economic cooling.
08:00 - Spain Unemployment Change (Apr)
- Spain Unemployment Change (Apr): Actual 6.5K vs Previous -13.3K
08:15 - Spain Services PMI (Apr)
- Spain Services PMI (Apr): Actual 53.9 vs Previous 54.7
08:45 - Italy Services PMI (Apr)
- Italy Services PMI (Apr): Actual 51.3 vs Previous 52.0
08:50 - France Services PMI (Apr)
- France Services PMI (Apr): Actual 46.8 vs Previous 47.9
08:55 - Germany Services PMI (Apr)
- Germany Services PMI (Apr): Actual 48.8 vs Previous 50.9
09:00 - Eurozone Composite PMI (Apr)
- Eurozone Composite PMI (Apr): Actual 50.1 vs Previous 50.9
09:00 - Eurozone Services PMI (Apr)
- Eurozone Services PMI (Apr): Actual 49.7 vs Previous 51.0
09:30 - UK Composite PMI (Apr)
- UK Composite PMI (Apr): Actual 48.2 vs Previous 51.5
09:30 - UK Services PMI (Apr)
- UK Services PMI (Apr): Actual 48.9 vs Previous 52.5
13:30 - US Trade Balance (Mar)
- US Trade Balance (Mar): Forecast -$136.80B vs Previous -$122.70B
- US Exports (Mar): Previous $278.50B
- US Imports (Mar): Previous $401.10B
13:30 - Canada Trade Balance (Mar)
- Canada Trade Balance (Mar): Forecast -$1.70B vs Previous -$1.52B
15:00 - Canada Ivey PMI (Apr)
- Canada Ivey PMI (Apr): Forecast 51.2 vs Previous 51.3
17:00 - US EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
18:00 - US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q2)
- US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q2): Previous 1.1%
21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
- US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Previous 3.760M
