Economic calendar: PMI data in focus

Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe

Bitcoin hits new historic highs

Attention turns to PMI data from the world's major economies

We are starting the first session in European stock markets this week. Sentiment in the market is relatively mixed. On the one hand, we are seeing declines in the Chinese indices, which translates into European indices, whose futures also lose before the opening of spot trading. On the other hand, however, good sentiment prevails in the crypto market, where Bitcoin has broken out to new peaks near $106,000.

Today on the calendar, attention turns to PMI data from the world's major economies. Investors will also hear speeches from Lagarde and Macklem.

Detailed calendar of the day (GMT time):

08:15, France - PMI data for December:

Services. Forecast: 46.7 Previously: 46.9

Industry. Forecast: 43 Previously: 43.1

08:15, Eurozone - Lagarde speech

08:30, Germany - PMI data for December

Services. Forecast: 49.3 Previously: 49.3

Industry. Forecast: 43.1 Previously: 43

08:45, Eurozone - de Guindos speech

09:00, Eurozone - PMI data for December

Services. Forecast: 49.5 Previously: 49.5

Industry. Forecast: 45.3 Previously: 45.2

09:30, UK - PMI data for December

Services. Forecast: 51 Previously: 50.8

Industry. Forecast: 48.1 Previously: 48

13:00, Poland - Core inflation for November. Forecast: 4.3% y/y. Previously 4.1% y/y.

14:45 US - PMI data for December.

Services. Forecast: 55.7 Previously: 56.1

Industry. Forecast: 49.8 Previously: 49.7

20:20, Canada - BoC's Macklem speech