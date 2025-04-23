Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: PMI data will be the most important reports today 🔎

07:13 23 April 2025

Today, the most important reports scheduled in the calendar will be the preliminary PMI reports for April. However, it's also worth monitoring the latest White House comments regarding potential trade negotiations.

Recently, macroeconomic data has taken a backseat to significant turmoil in US trade policy. Today, similarly, the driver of growth is Donald Trump’s softer comments regarding negotiations with China and the independence of the Fed. Nevertheless, in the background of these events, we will also get preliminary PMI reports today from, among others, the European Union, the USA, Germany, and the United Kingdom. During the releases, it is worth paying attention to business sentiment amid such volatile US trade policy and other significant economic changes.

Detailed daily calendar:

07:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 47.7; previous 47.9;
  • HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 47.8; previous 48.0;
  • HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.9; previous 48.5;

07:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.5; previous 48.3;
  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.3;

08:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.4; previous 48.6;
  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.0;

08:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for April:

  • S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.5;
  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 44.0; previous 44.9;
  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 52.5;

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for March:

  • forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;
  • forecast 1.482M; previous 1.459M;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for April:

  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 52.8; previous 54.4;
  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.0; previous 50.2;
  • S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 53.5;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - New Home Sales for March:

  • forecast 684K; previous 676K;
  • previous 1.8% MoM;

02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 1.600M; previous 0.515M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.958M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -1.851M;

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

24.04.2025
13:45

BREAKING: limited USD reaction after surprisingly strong durable goods orders 📌

United States - Durable Goods Orders for March: Orders: Currently 9.2% m/m; forecast 2.1% m/m; previously 0.9% m/m; Core Orders: Currently 0.0%...

 12:13

Procter & Gamble Shares Fall After Cutting Full-Year Outlook

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG.US) shares fell 2% on Thursday after the consumer products giant cut its full-year sales and profit outlook amid challenging...

 11:44

Rally takes a pause, as earnings come to the fore

Stock markets are a bit lost as we move towards Thursday. Concerns that earnings data is weak for Q1 in Europe and the US, a delay in US and China trade...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app