Economic calendar: September Inflation Reports from Europe and Canada in focus 🔎

Today's macroeconomic calendar is primarily focused on inflation reports from European Union countries and Canada. However, U.S. investors will also be paying attention to the latest quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies.

In the first part of the day, we will see CPI data from the European Union, including Poland, Slovakia, France, and Spain. For the latter two countries, expectations are at 1.2% year-over-year for France and 1.5% year-over-year for Spain, indicating a lack of inflationary pressure. In contrast, Poland's inflation is expected to rise year-over-year to 4.9% from 4.3% in August. In the second part of the day, Canada’s CPI data is released, with expectations for a September reading of 1.8% year-over-year compared to 2.0% in August.

Investors interested in the equities market won’t be bored, as before the cash session opens, companies like Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Bank of America, LVMH, Goldman Sachs, and UnitedHealth Group are going to publish their quarterly earnings. After the cash session closes, we’ll see reports from Interactive Brokers and United Airlines.

Detailed economic calendar:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:

Core CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

Spanish CPI: forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

Spanish CPI: forecast -0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Spanish HICP: forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Spanish HICP: forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

08:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September:

French CPI NSA: previous -1.20% MoM;

French HICP: forecast -1.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

French HICP: forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

08:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September:

French CPI: forecast -1.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

French CPI NSA: previous 1.20% YoY;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW for October:

Economic Sentiment: forecast 10.2; previous 3.6;

Current Conditions: forecast -84.5; previous -84.5;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for August:

Industrial Production: forecast -1.0% YoY; previous -2.2% YoY;

Industrial Production: forecast 1.8% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for September:

Core CPI: previous -0.1% MoM;

Common CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

CPI: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

CPI: forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

Core CPI: previous 1.5% YoY;

Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Median CPI: forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October:

forecast 3.40; previous 11.50;

04:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Daly Speaks