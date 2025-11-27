Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:18 · 27 November 2025

Economic Calendar: Thanksgiving in the USA. Markets Await ECB Minutes (27.11.2025)

Today, on Thanksgiving in the US, American markets will remain closed, meaning there will be no major US data releases and liquidity on global financial markets will be limited. In this environment, investors will closely monitor events in Europe and Canada, where key consumer and economic sentiment indicators are scheduled. The main focus will be on the release of the ECB meeting minutes, which could shape market expectations regarding future interest rate decisions in the euro area, and in turn influence global investor sentiment.

Today's Calendar:

Australia (01:30)
Private sector capital expenditure s.a. (q/q) for Q3: 6.4% (previous 0.2%, forecast 0.4%)

Norway (08:00)
Unemployment rate s.a. for October: current reading 4.5% (previous 4.8%)

Sweden (08:00)
Foreign trade balance (SEK) for October: current reading 1.5 bn (previous 4.9 bn - revised)

Turkey (08:00)
Foreign trade balance (USD) for October: current reading -7.58 bn (previous -6.9 bn)

Germany (08:00)
GfK Consumer Confidence for December: current reading -23.2 (forecast -23.2; previous -24.1)

Sweden (09:00)
Consumer Confidence Index for November: previous 96.8
Industrial Confidence Index for November: previous 100.2

Eurozone
Public speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone – 09:30

Eurozone (10:00)
Money supply M3 (y/y) for October: (forecast 2.8%; previous 2.8%)

Eurozone (11:00) – Economic Sentiment for November:
Business sentiment index: previous -0.46
Economic sentiment index: (forecast 96.9; previous 96.8)
Consumer sentiment index: (forecast -14; previous -14.2)
Producer sentiment index: (forecast -8; previous -8.2)
Services sentiment index: (forecast 4.4; previous 4)

Eurozone (12:00)
Public speech by ECB board member Luis de Guindos

Eurozone (13:30)
ECB meeting minutes for October

Canada (14:30)
Current account balance (CAD) for Q3: (forecast -15.5 bn; previous -21.16 bn)

 

1 December 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after weaker US ISM report 🔎
1 December 2025, 14:47

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after strong PMI manufacturing data from the US 📌
1 December 2025, 09:37

BREAKING: Pound ticks slightly up after in-line PMI data 📌 🇬🇧
1 December 2025, 09:04

BREAKING: Eurozone final manufacturing PMI slightly lower than expected 📌

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app