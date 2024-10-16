Economic Calendar: UK Inflation Data, Canadian Housing, US Trade Figures and ECB President Lagarde's Speech in Focus

Today's economic calendar features a mix of important data releases and central bank communications, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, United States, and Eurozone. Key highlights include UK inflation data, Canadian housing starts and US trade figures, and speeches from Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials.
The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September will be closely watched, with year-on-year inflation expected to show a slight decrease to 1.9% from the previous 2.2%. This could provide insights into the Bank of England's future monetary policy decisions.
In the US and Canada, housing starts data for September and trade figures will offer a glimpse into the health of the housing market and international trade. The Federal Budget Balance for September is also noteworthy, with a forecast of $61.0B compared to the previous -$380.0B, potentially indicating a significant shift in fiscal position.
Several major companies are scheduled to report earnings, including ASML Holding, Abbott Laboratories, and Morgan Stanley. These reports will likely provide insights into various sectors including technology, healthcare, and finance.
Economic Data Releases (Times in BST):
- 07:00 - UK CPI
- (YoY) (Sep): 1.9% forecast vs 2.2% previous
- (MoM) (Sep): 0.1% forecast vs 0.3% previous
- PPI Input (MoM) (Sep): -0.5% forecast vs -0.5% previous
- 13:15 - Canada Housing Starts (Sep): 235.0K forecast vs 217.4K previous
- 13:30 - US Export Price Index (MoM) (Sep): -0.4% forecast vs -0.7% previous
- 13:30 - US Import Price Index (MoM) (Sep): -0.3% forecast vs -0.3% previous
- 19:00 - US Federal Budget Balance (Sep): 61.0B forecast vs -380.0B previous
- 21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: 3.200M forecast vs 10.900M previous
Central Bankers' Speeches:
- 00:00 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- 11:20 - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
- 19:40 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
Company Earnings Reports:
Before Market Open:
- ASML Holding (ASML.NL)
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US)
- Morgan Stanley (MS.US)
- US Bancorp (USB.US)
After Market Close:
- Steel Dynamics (STLD.US)
- Alcoa (AA.US)
