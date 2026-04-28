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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

08:04 · 28 April 2026

Economic calendar: US CB Consumer Confidence report in focus

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, although U.S. Conference Board data will provide additional insight into “Main Street” sentiment. Recent U.S. consumer sentiment readings have been very weak, with University of Michigan indices falling to record lows- raising the question of whether the Conference Board survey will confirm this weakness on a similar scale.

Economic calendar

  • 9 AM GMT – Eurozone, ECB Lending Survey
  • 1:15 PM GMT  – U.S., ADP (weekly change in private sector employment), previous: 54.75k
  • 2 PM GMT  – U.S., house price index m/m, expected: 0.1% vs 0.1% previously
  • 3 PM GMT  – U.S., Conference Board consumer confidence, expected: 89 vs 91.8 previously
  • 3 PM GMT  – U.S., Richmond Fed index, expected: 1 vs 0 previously
  • 9:30 PM GMT  – U.S., API crude oil inventories change

US Companies Earnings

  • General Motors, Coca-Cola, UPS – before the U.S. session
  • Visa, Starbucks – after the U.S. session

Central bank speakers

  • 11:45 AM GMT  – BoE, Bailey
  • 5:30 PM GMT  – ECB, Christine Lagarde

EURUSD (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5

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