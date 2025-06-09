Economic calendar: US-China Trade Meeting and US wholesales sales in market spotlight

Stock indices show limited volatility; U.S. optimism holds after Friday's gains

A U.S. delegation including Bessent, Lutnick, and Greer is set to meet with their Chinese counterparts today to discuss trade negotiations.

Secondary data from the U.S. economy includes wholesale inventories and sales. Meanwhile, EURUSD is up 0.3% in early Monday trading.

Today’s macro calendar is very light, but the market will be focused on three key events scheduled for the day. The most important is the high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China. China has agreed to ease export restrictions on rare earth metals, which can be considered a significant success and a gesture toward Washington.

The second key event is a speech by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a tech conference in London. The third is Apple’s developer conference, where new product announcements may be made — particularly for the iPhone and Mac product lines.

Economic Calendar

2 PM GMT – USA, Wholesale Sales for May: expected +0.2% vs. +0.6% in April

2 PM GMT – USA, Change in Wholesale Inventories for May: expected 0% vs. 0% in April

3 PM GMT – USA, Inflation Expectations – NY Fed Survey

Central Bankers Speeches

9 AM GMT – ECB’s Elderson

Source: xStation5