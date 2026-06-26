Economic Calendar: US consumer sentiment and Fed speeches in the focus (26.06.2026)

Friday's macroeconomic calendar is relatively empty, and trading volume could drop significantly as the market closes out a week of dynamic declines, while investors digest yesterday's PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed members.

Today's session will take place without any "heavyweight" data. The only releases scheduled for today are the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations, alongside speeches from more Fed members—Williams and Kashkari. In addition to stock indices, the EURUSD pair should also be in the spotlight, having slipped below key support at 1.14 at the end of the week.

Key Releases from the Asian Session

Japan: The June core CPI reading for the Tokyo region came in at 1.6% year-on-year. While the result was fully in line with the market consensus (1.6% y/y), it indicates a clear acceleration in price dynamics compared to the previous month (1.3% y/y). This maintains pressure on the Bank of Japan regarding further rate hikes.

New Zealand and USA: The overnight session also brought speeches from central bank representatives—RBNZ Chairwoman Breman and FOMC Member Goolsbee—which shaped the morning sentiment across USD and NZD-related pairs.

Macroeconomic Calendar

08:00 Norway - Retail Sales ex-Autos s.a. (m/m) (May). Actual: -2.1% | Previous: 0.3%

08:00 Sweden - PPI (y/y) (May). Actual: 6.6% | Previous: 4.7%

09:00 Sweden - Consumer Confidence Index (June). Previous: 92.4

09:00 Sweden - Manufacturing Confidence Index (June). Previous: 100.5

09:00 Slovakia - PPI (y/y) (May). Previous: 2.6%

10:30 Germany - Speech by Bundesbank Chairman Joachim Nagel

14:30 USA - Goods Trade Balance (May). Consensus: -85.1 bn USD | Previous: -82.4 bn USD

16:00 USA - University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (June). Consensus: 50 | Previous: 44.8

16:00 USA - Short-term Inflation Expectations (June). Consensus: 4.6% | Previous: 4.8%

16:00 USA - Long-term Inflation Expectations (June). Consensus: 3.4% | Previous: 3.9%

16:30 USA - Speech by New York Fed President John Williams

17:30 USA - Speech by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

3 Markets to Watch Today