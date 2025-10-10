Economic calendar: US consumers data from University of Michigan report in focus

-
Light calendar as the U.S. shutdown curbs data flow; focus shifts to UoM sentiment.
-
Canada jobs and Italy IP could sway FX/rates; U.S. inflation expectations seen unchanged.
-
Fed’s Goolsbee and Musalem may colour near-term rate-cut expectations.
-
-
-
Today’s macro calendar is relatively light, and the U.S. government shutdown is dragging on, limiting the number of U.S. data releases. Today’s University of Michigan survey should offer a read on how the shutdown and labour-market uncertainty are shaping household sentiment.
Economic calendar
-
8:00 AM GMT – Italy: Industrial production — expected -0.4% m/m (previous -0.4%).
-
12:30 PM GMT – Canada: Labour market report
-
Unemployment rate: 7.2% expected (previous 7.1%)
-
Employment change: +5k expected (previous -65.5k)
-
Average hourly wages: 3.6% y/y expected (previous 3.6%)
-
-
2 PM GMT – U.S.: University of Michigan (prelim.) consumer sentiment — headline 54 expected (previous 55.1)
-
Expectations index: 51.4 expected (previous 51.7)
-
Current conditions: 60.0 expected (previous 60.4)
-
5-yr inflation expectations: 3.7% expected (previous 3.7%)
-
1-yr inflation expectations: 4.7% expected (previous 4.7%)
-
Fed speakers
-
1:45 PM GMT — Austan Goolsbee
-
5 PM GMT — Alberto Musalem
BREAKING: Preliminary UoM data in line with expectations 📌
BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌
Italian industrial production much weaker than expected 📉
BREAKING: Norwegian CPI slightly higher than expected
