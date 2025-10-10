Read more
07:35 · 10 October 2025

Economic calendar: US consumers data from University of Michigan report in focus

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways

  • Light calendar as the U.S. shutdown curbs data flow; focus shifts to UoM sentiment.

  • Canada jobs and Italy IP could sway FX/rates; U.S. inflation expectations seen unchanged.

  • Fed’s Goolsbee and Musalem may colour near-term rate-cut expectations.

Today’s macro calendar is relatively light, and the U.S. government shutdown is dragging on, limiting the number of U.S. data releases. Today’s University of Michigan survey should offer a read on how the shutdown and labour-market uncertainty are shaping household sentiment.

Economic calendar

  • 8:00 AM GMT – Italy: Industrial production — expected -0.4% m/m (previous -0.4%).

  • 12:30 PM GMT – Canada: Labour market report

    • Unemployment rate: 7.2% expected (previous 7.1%)

    • Employment change: +5k expected (previous -65.5k)

    • Average hourly wages: 3.6% y/y expected (previous 3.6%)

  • 2 PM GMT – U.S.: University of Michigan (prelim.) consumer sentiment — headline 54 expected (previous 55.1)

    • Expectations index: 51.4 expected (previous 51.7)

    • Current conditions: 60.0 expected (previous 60.4)

    • 5-yr inflation expectations: 3.7% expected (previous 3.7%)

    • 1-yr inflation expectations: 4.7% expected (previous 4.7%)

Fed speakers

  • 1:45 PM GMT — Austan Goolsbee

  • 5 PM GMT — Alberto Musalem

 

10 October 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: Preliminary UoM data in line with expectations 📌
10 October 2025, 13:31

BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌
10 October 2025, 09:16

Italian industrial production much weaker than expected 📉
10 October 2025, 07:04

BREAKING: Norwegian CPI slightly higher than expected

