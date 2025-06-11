Economic calendar: US CPI reading in the market spotlight 📌

Futures on US and European indices slightly loses on Wednesday morning

US May CPI data in focus on Wall Street (12:30 PM GMT)

Markets await for results of US - China trade talks amid positive signals from Trump's delegation Sentiments on global equity markets signals slightly risk-hedging, with global indices posting decline ahead of the key macro report of this week - the US CPI report. Market expectations suggest that price pressure across the US economy will slightly rise. After the bell on Wall Street, US tech giant Oracle will show the quarterly earnings report, closing 'tech' earnings season. Oracle shares rebounded almost 40% since April lows at $120 per share. Economic calendar 12:30 PM GMT, US - CPI report for May: exp. 2.4% YoY vs 2.3% in April (0.2% MoM, in line with previous reading) Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Core CPI: exp. 2.9% YoY vs 2.8% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.2% previously) 2 PM GMT, US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent testifies in Congress 2:30 PM GMT, EIA Oil & gasoline inventories change. Expected. -2.6M barrels Previously -4.3M barrels Gasoline inventories: awaited 0.7M barrels vs 5.2M previously 08:05 PM GMT, Oracle (ORCL.US) earnings report

