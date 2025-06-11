Read more
Economic calendar: US CPI reading in the market spotlight 📌

08:09 11 June 2025
  • Futures on US and European indices slightly loses on Wednesday morning
  • US May CPI data in focus on Wall Street (12:30 PM GMT)
  • Markets await for results of US - China trade talks amid positive signals from Trump's delegation

Sentiments on global equity markets signals slightly risk-hedging, with global indices posting decline ahead of the key macro report of this week - the US CPI report. Market expectations suggest that price pressure across the US economy will slightly rise. After the bell on Wall Street, US tech giant Oracle will show the quarterly earnings report, closing 'tech' earnings season. Oracle shares rebounded almost 40% since April lows at $120 per share.

Economic calendar

12:30 PM GMT, US - CPI report for May: exp. 2.4% YoY vs 2.3% in April (0.2% MoM, in line with previous reading)

  • Core CPI: exp. 2.9% YoY vs 2.8% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.2% previously)

2 PM GMT, US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent testifies in Congress

2:30 PM GMT, EIA Oil & gasoline inventories change. Expected. -2.6M barrels Previously -4.3M barrels

  • Gasoline inventories: awaited 0.7M barrels vs 5.2M previously

08:05 PM GMT, Oracle (ORCL.US) earnings report 

 

Market News

12.06.2025
15:30

BREAKING: US Natural Gas inventories rise in line with expectations

US Natural Gas Storage Change Actual: +109 bcf Forecast: +108 bcf Previous: +120 bcf

15:09

US OPEN: Trade Uncertainty Keeps Investors Cautious, Yields Drop on Soft PPI

US equities open in the red as trade pessimism persists Treasuries sink following lower than expected inflation data Boeing’s...

 13:33

BREAKING: US wholesale inflation lower than expected

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 248K; forecast 242K; previous 248K; Jobless...
