Economic Calendar: US Gas/Oil Inventory Data in Focus

Futures contracts indicate a higher opening of today's session in Europe

Data on gas and oil inventories in the US; Philly FED data, as well as jobless claims are in focus At the moment, futures contracts based on European stock indices indicate that Thursday's session will start in relatively good moods. Futures based on the German DAX index are currently gaining 0.45%. Investors' attention is turning to the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, as well as gold and natural gas. These are the instruments that are recording the highest relative dynamics of changes in quotations. Detailed macro calendar of the day: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 01:30 pm GMT - USA, Philly FED survey for February. Expectations: 19.7. Previous: 44.3. 01:30 pm GMT - USA, jobless claims. Expectations: 215k. Previous: 213k. 03:30 pm GMT - USA, EIA gas inventory data. Expectations: -193bn. Previous: -100bn. 05:00 pm GMT - USA, oil inventory change data. Expectations: 2.2m. Previous: 4.07m.

