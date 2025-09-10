Economic calendar: US producer inflation and EIA report (10.09.2025)

On Wednesday, sentiment in Europe is being shaken by the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and further French political turmoil after Emmanuel Macron appointed a new prime minister. For markets, however, geopolitical issues currently have limited significance, with attention increasingly shifting toward U.S. monetary policy.
The macroeconomic release calendar will be dominated mainly by data from the United States, while the lack of major publications in Europe should highlight the weight and tension ahead of U.S. producer price inflation data. The previous PPI print came in significantly above expectations, ending a run of soft data and complacency regarding the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on inflation. We will also receive the EIA report on energy commodities.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Today’s economic calendar:
-
13:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Buch, Vice President of the German Bundesbank
-
13:30 BST, United States – August producer inflation data:
-
PPI index: forecast 3.3% y/y; previous 3.3% y/y
-
PPI index: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.9% m/m
-
PPI ex. food/energy/transport: previous 2.8% y/y
-
PPI ex. food/energy/transport: previous 0.6% m/m
-
Core PPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.9% m/m
-
Core PPI: forecast 3.5% y/y; previous 3.7% y/y
-
-
15:30 BST, United States – EIA report:
-
Crude oil inventories: forecast -1.900M; previous 2.415M
-
Gasoline inventories: previous -3.795M
-
Weekly refinery utilization rates – EIA (w/w): previous -0.3%
-
Heating oil inventories: previous 0.557M
-
Gasoline production: previous -0.109M
-
Distillate fuel oil stocks – EIA: previous 1.681M
-
Distillate fuel oil production: previous 0.036M
-
Cushing crude oil inventories: previous 1.590M
-
Crude oil imports: previous 0.434M
-
Refinery crude throughput – EIA (w/w): previous -0.011M
-
-
18:00 BST, United States – 10-year Treasury auction: previous 4.255%
-
18:00 BST, United States – GDP data:
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): forecast 3.0%; previous 3.0%
-
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.