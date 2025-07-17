Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales.
Chip giant TSMC beats earnings forecasts, but issues cautious forward guidance
Investors eye U.S. retail sales, jobless claims, and Fed members’ speeches
PepsiCo and General Electric earnings are at the center of attention in U.S. earnings season
Macroeconomic Calendar (GMT times)
09:00 GMT – Eurozone: Final CPI inflation – expected 2.0% YoY (unchanged)
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Retail Sales (June)
Expected: +0.1% MoM vs –0.9% previously
Core Retail Sales: +0.3% MoM vs –0.3% in May
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Export Prices
Expected: 0.0% MoM vs –0.9% previously
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Initial Jobless Claims
Expected: 233k vs 227k forecast
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Expected: –1 vs –4 previously
14:00 GMT – U.S.: NAHB Housing Market Index
Expected: 33 vs 32 previously
14:00 GMT – U.S.: Congressional vote on stablecoin regulation
Fed Speakers
02:00 GMT – Fed’s Kugler
02:25 GMT – Fed’s Daly
3:30 GMT – Fed’s Cook
Earnings Releases
Before U.S. market open
Abbott Laboratories
General Electric
PepsiCo
