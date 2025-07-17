Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

09:08 17 July 2025

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales.

  • Chip giant TSMC beats earnings forecasts, but issues cautious forward guidance

  • Investors eye U.S. retail sales, jobless claims, and Fed members’ speeches

  • PepsiCo and General Electric earnings are at the center of attention in U.S. earnings season

Macroeconomic Calendar (GMT times)

  • 09:00 GMT – Eurozone: Final CPI inflation – expected 2.0% YoY (unchanged)

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Retail Sales (June)

    • Expected: +0.1% MoM vs –0.9% previously

    • Core Retail Sales: +0.3% MoM vs –0.3% in May

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Export Prices

    • Expected: 0.0% MoM vs –0.9% previously

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Initial Jobless Claims

    • Expected: 233k vs 227k forecast

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

    • Expected: –1 vs –4 previously

  • 14:00 GMT – U.S.: NAHB Housing Market Index

    • Expected: 33 vs 32 previously

  • 14:00 GMT – U.S.: Congressional vote on stablecoin regulation

Fed Speakers

  • 02:00 GMT – Fed’s Kugler

  • 02:25 GMT  – Fed’s Daly

  • 3:30 GMT – Fed’s Cook

Earnings Releases

Before U.S. market open

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • General Electric

  • PepsiCo

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

18.07.2025
11:18

Positive tone for markets, after a record-breaking week

Global stocks reached record highs this week Stock price performance after US earnings reports have been underwhelming Trump health concerns keep...

 09:22

Crypto market euphoria; Trump signals opening retirement market to digital assets 📃👀

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of key cryptocurrency bills championed by President Donald Trump. The most important among them...

 08:07

Chart of the day - USDJPY (18.07.2025)

Core inflation in Japan fell to 3.3% YoY in June, down from 3.7% in May, in line with forecasts. The decline was partly driven by the reinstatement...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app