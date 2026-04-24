Economic calendar: US UoM data in the spotlight (24.04.2026)

What should you pay special attention to during today's session?

• Before the U.S. markets open, Procter & Gamble, Norfolk Southern, Charter Communications, and SLB will release their quarterly reports—SLB’s results (oil sector) in particular may provide insights into the impact of the energy crisis on the industry.

• At 4:00 p.m. CET, the final reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April will be released—against the backdrop of Trump’s warnings about higher gas prices, the reading may confirm a deterioration in U.S. household sentiment.

• Markets will remain sensitive to news from the Middle East—the weekend is shaping up to be turbulent due to Israel’s heightened readiness for a potential escalation. Narrow market leadership (dominated by semiconductors) and the disconnect between investor optimism and geopolitical realities create a fragile environment in which any negative headline could trigger a sharp correction.

See below for additional information: