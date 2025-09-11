Economic Calendar: Will CPI Inflation Surprise?

Today's key event is undoubtedly the US CPI inflation release at 1:30 PM BST, which could determine the size of the Fed's rate cut. The market is 100% certain that a Fed cut will happen next week, but its scale is now under debate. If CPI surprises on the downside, similar to the recent PPI reading, the odds of a 50 basis point cut will increase significantly. While the current risk from the labor market all but guarantees a cut, inflation concerns had previously moderated expectations. If the issue of excessive inflation subsides, it would pave the way for the Fed to make up for lost time.
Earlier today, Japan's PPI inflation data was released, which broadly met expectations. It is also important to remember that the ECB decision is due today. However, it is not expected to bring any surprises, with rates likely to be held at the same level as in July. The key will be President Lagarde's communication during her press conference.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Calendar:
-
12:00 PM Turkey - Interest Rate Decision (Forecast: 41%; Previous: 43%)
-
1:15 PM EMU - Deposit Facility Rate (Forecast: 2.0%; Previous: 2.0%)
-
1:30 PM US - August CPI Inflation (Forecast: 2.9% y/y; Previous: 2.7% y/y)
-
1:30 PM US - August Monthly CPI Inflation (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.2% m/m)
-
1:30 PM US - August Core CPI Inflation (Forecast: 3.1% y/y; Previous: 3.1% y/y)
-
1:30 PM US - August Monthly Core CPI Inflation (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)
-
1:30 PM US - Initial Jobless Claims (Forecast: 234k; Previous: 237k)
-
1:45 PM EMU - ECB Press Conference
-
3:30 PM US - Natural Gas Storage Change (Forecast: 69 bcf; Previous: 55 bcf)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.