ETHEREUM: Is the crypto bull run back? 🎢

After Bitcoin climbed above $95,000, the second-largest cryptocurrency: Ethereum also joined the rally, rebounding to its highest level in a month. On January 15, 2026, shareholders of BitMine Immersion Technologies - the world’s largest publicly discussed “Ethereum holding” vehicle led by Fundstrat’s well-known strategist Tom Lee (holding roughly 3.5% of ETH’s available supply) - will vote on a massive share issuance intended to fund additional ETH purchases in the market. If shareholders approve the plan, which Lee is strongly advocating, Ethereum could gain a very large, price-insensitive buyer - and if Bitcoin continues to recover, that combination may support an attempt to re-establish an upward trend.
BitMine Immersion Technologies is aiming to accumulate 5% of all ETH in circulation, implying the company would still need to purchase additional ETH worth more than $6 billion at current prices. The firm currently holds over 4.16 million ETH, acquired at an average price of around $3,120, and plans a 1:10 increase in authorized shares (from 500 million to 5 billion shares). The company argues that 2026 should bring a gradual recovery in Ethereum’s price, with 2027–2028 potentially delivering much stronger gains.
Ethereum chart (D1)
While a sustained uptrend is not guaranteed, the chart is starting to show more constructive signals for bulls. ETH has moved above the 50-day moving average on the daily timeframe (orange line) and is approaching a test of the key 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200) (red line), where a notional trend line also currently sits. A move above $3,500 could open the door to a test of $3,800 in the relatively near term — a level that looks like the next potential resistance based on recent price action. The key support zone is currently the $3,100–$3,200 area, where we see the pre-breakout consolidation range, the last large green candle, and the 50-day EMA. Recently, Standard Chartered also raised its long-term Ethereum price target to $40,000 by the end of 2030, while lowering its 2026 target to $7,500 from $13,000 previously — still implying an upside of more than 100% from current levels.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Wall Street climbs, oil slides 🗽 Is a stronger dollar weighing on Bitcoin?
Natural gas tries to recover after EIA report 🔎
📉EURUSD loses 0.3%
Divorce of Europe and the USA over Greenland
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.