European Central Banks publishes minutes📋EURUSD gains slightly

European Central Bank: key comments from the published minutes of the latest ECB meeting
- The minutes indicated that policymakers should remain fully open to different monetary policy scenarios.
- It was noted that some members believe the rate-cutting cycle has come to an end.
- The ECB also highlighted that its projections have much lower informational value over longer horizons, which limits the impact of monetary policy in those periods.
- The assessment of the inflation outlook remained broadly unchanged.
- The overall economic picture continues to be marked by high uncertainty.
- Most members judged that the risks surrounding the inflation outlook are two-sided.
- It was also emphasized that staying open-minded about various scenarios remains important.
EURUSD (M5 timeframe)
The euro is rising following comments suggesting a pause in the eurozone rate-cutting cycle. The Bank signals that inflation risks are still present. EURUSD is moving toward 1.159, recovering losses after recent declines.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.
Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple
US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.