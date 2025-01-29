Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

🔴EURUSD loses 0.3% ahead of the Fed decision

14:57 29 January 2025

The US Federal Reserve will decide today at 7 PM GMT🗽

The U.S. dollar strengthens while the US100 recovers early-week losses ahead of today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Pressured by the US dollar, EURUSD pair loses almost 0.3%, dropping below 1.04 level ahead of US Federal Reserve decision scheduled at 7 PM GMT, and Powell speech at 7:30 PM GMT.

First Fed Decision of the Year Approaches

The Federal Reserve’s first rate decision of the year is in focus! While the market is almost 100% certain that rates will remain unchanged, the communication regarding future policy shifts could be crucial. Will the Fed maintain its stance on rate cuts, or will inflation risks take precedence, signaling a longer pause than initially expected?

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Although today’s announcement may shift some focus away from the recent volatility in tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump, Fed Chair Jerome Powell might still face questions on these topics during the press conference.

What to Expect from the Fed?

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates in its last three meetings, reducing rates by a total of 100 basis points. However, the December meeting marked a shift in tone, as uncertainty about inflation trends emerged. The Fed acknowledges a solid labor market and continued economic recovery, suggesting that further rate cuts could be delayed for a longer period.

Thus, the Fed is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5%, a move that has been clearly signaled in prior communications. Despite recent dovish remarks from Fed officials and mild pressure from Trump, the likelihood of imminent rate cuts remains low. Bloomberg's data suggests that the first full rate cut this year is currently priced in for June.

At present, no rate cut is expected in the near term, with the first cut priced in for June. Softer Fed communication has led to expectations of nearly two full rate cuts in 2024, aligning with the Fed’s December dot plot projection. If today's Fed statement is more hawkish than expected, the dollar could fully recover recent losses.

Currently, there is virtually no chance of a rate cut, with the first one this year priced in for June. Due to the softening of communication, nearly two full rate cuts are now being priced in for this year, aligning with the dot chart published in December. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Rate expectations are stabilizing, while the dollar has weakened recently. If today's meeting carries an even more hawkish tone than the last one, there is a chance for the dollar to fully recover its losses. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Recent U.S. Economic Data Insights

  • Labor Market Strength:
    December Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in much stronger than expected at 265K vs. 165K expected (227K in November). The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, though wage growth was slightly below expectations at 3.9% YoY (vs. 4.0% expected).

  • Inflation Data:

    • CPI: Headline inflation met expectations at 2.9% YoY, while monthly CPI held steady at 0.4% MoM.
    • Core CPI: Monthly core inflation cooled to 0.3% (vs. 0.4% expected).
    • Producer Prices (PPI): Core PPI flat MoM (0%), with headline PPI at 0.2% MoM (vs. 0.4% expected). Both YoY core and headline figures were lower than forecasts.

  • Business & Consumer Sentiment:

    • PMI Data: January's preliminary services PMI fell sharply to 52.4 from 55.4 (vs. expectations for no change), while manufacturing PMI slightly improved (50.1 vs. 49.4).
    • Industrial Production: Unexpectedly strong at +0.9% MoM in December (vs. -0.1% in November).
    • ISM Services: Robust 54.1 (vs. 52.1 in November), with a sharp rise in prices subindex to 64.4 (from 58.2).
    • Retail Sales: December sales were weaker than expected (+0.4% MoM vs. +0.7% expected), though still positive. Core retail sales were also slightly below forecasts (+0.4% MoM vs. +0.5% expected).

  • Consumer Confidence Weakens:

    • University of Michigan Sentiment dipped slightly, with one-year inflation expectations marginally higher.
    • Conference Board Consumer Confidence saw a notable decline, with a worsening labor market outlook – the first such drop since September.

  • Durable Goods Orders Decline for Two Consecutive Months:

    • -2.2% in December and -2.0% in November, primarily due to weaker transportation sector demand.

Powell’s Likely Remarks and Market Reaction

Powell’s statement is expected to contain only minor wording changes compared to December. While he might highlight continued uncertainty regarding inflation, a significant shift in policy stance is unlikely.

It is also worth noting that the composition of voting members in the FOMC is changing this year. The 2024 committee was dominated by centrists, whereas 2025 will see a higher proportion of dovish members. This suggests that rate cuts remain on the table, and Powell is unlikely to adopt a significantly more hawkish tone today.

Will Powell Address Political or Tech-Related Market Issues?

  • On Trump & Trade Tariffs: Powell is likely to avoid direct responses regarding Trump’s calls for lower rates or potential trade tariffs.
  • On the AI Market Shock (DeepSeek): The recent sell-off in tech stocks due to China's AI launch is unlikely to prompt a strong response from Powell.

Market Impact: What’s Next for EUR/USD and US100?

EUR/USD Nears 1.0400 Before Fed Decision

The dollar has been strengthening this week due to capital outflows from equities and concerns over potential 2.5% trade tariffs.

  • A Hawkish Fed StatementEUR/USD may test 1.0350 support.
  • A More Dovish ToneEUR/USD could rise above 1.0460, potentially targeting 1.0500.

Source: xStation5

US100 Bounces After AI Sell-Off

The US100 index suffered a sharp decline on Monday, following the debut of China’s DeepSeek AI model. However, the index has since rebounded significantly.

Today’s Fed decision is unlikely to disrupt this recovery, but a clear signal that rates will stay higher for longer could reignite selling pressure.

  • Key focus for US100 traders today:
    • Post-market earnings reports from Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, and IBM will provide crucial insight into whether high equity valuations remain justified.

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

30.01.2025
15:35

BREAKING: Natural gas stockpiles fell slightly more than expected

EIA Weekly Natural Gas Change: Value: -321 bcf Forecasts: -313 bcf Previous: -223 bcf The change in inventories turned out to be slightly...

 14:47

ECB cuts rates, but leaves it up to the market to decide where it goes next

The contrast to the Fed and the ECB was stark on Thursday. The ECB warned of headwinds to the economy, after the Eurozone economy flatlined in Q4, rising...

 13:47

ECB Press Conference (LIVE)

The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its key interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with markets' expectations. The president of ECB's...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator