EURUSD reclaims 1.18 on excellent German manufacturing data 🇩🇪 📈

07:00 GMT, Germany, manufacturing orders in December 2025:

Actual: 7.8% m/m

Forecast: -1.8% m/m

Previous: 5.7% m/m (upward revision from 5.6%)

German manufacturing recorded an impressive 7.8% m/m increase in orders in December 2025. The result was primarily driven by large-scale orders in the fabricated metal products sector (+30.2%) and the machinery sector (+11.5%). Domestic demand rose by 10.7%, outperforming foreign orders, indicating a strong internal recovery in the fourth quarter (the last three readings were positive and above expectations).

Despite the general optimism, the automotive sector recorded a decline of 6.3%. Real turnover in manufacturing also decreased by 1.4%, suggesting that the record inflow of orders has not yet translated into current sales.

EURUSD is gaining approximately 0.1% following the data release, returning above the psychological level of 1.18.

Source: xStation5