EURUSD reclaims 1.18 on excellent German manufacturing data 🇩🇪 📈

07:00 GMT, Germany, manufacturing orders in December 2025:
-
Actual: 7.8% m/m
-
Forecast: -1.8% m/m
-
Previous: 5.7% m/m (upward revision from 5.6%)
German manufacturing recorded an impressive 7.8% m/m increase in orders in December 2025. The result was primarily driven by large-scale orders in the fabricated metal products sector (+30.2%) and the machinery sector (+11.5%). Domestic demand rose by 10.7%, outperforming foreign orders, indicating a strong internal recovery in the fourth quarter (the last three readings were positive and above expectations).
Despite the general optimism, the automotive sector recorded a decline of 6.3%. Real turnover in manufacturing also decreased by 1.4%, suggesting that the record inflow of orders has not yet translated into current sales.
EURUSD is gaining approximately 0.1% following the data release, returning above the psychological level of 1.18.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
Market update: recovery takes hold, but investors remain on edge
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.