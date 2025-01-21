EURUSD slightly down after ZEW data release

Germany - ZEW index of economic sentiment for January: Current situation: Currently: -90.4. Forecast -93.1; previously -93.1;

Economic sentiment: Current: 10.3. Forecast 15.2; previously 15.7; The second consecutive year of recession caused economic expectations in Germany to fall - A lack of private household spending and subdued demand in the construction sector continue to stall the German economy. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The EURUSD pair reacted with moderate declines to the ZEW data reading,

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.