Today, Thomas Barkin of the Federal Reserve commented on U.S. monetary policy and the state of the American economy. Here are the key points from his remarks:

I currently see the monthly breakeven jobs rate in the range of 0 to 50 thousand new positions.

The economy continues to expand, though not as strongly as in 2022 and 2023.

The 2% inflation target has proven effective globally and enjoys broad support.

It made sense to take action given the risks to the labor market.

Incoming data will determine whether the Fed should cut rates further or not. The Federal Reserve needs to shift a bit more toward fulfilling its employment mandate.

Unemployment looks somewhat shakier, but inflation conditions have improved.

We cannot ignore the recent revisions to hiring data. The employment trend is beginning to move in the wrong direction.

The key to sustaining consumer spending is whether people start losing jobs or not.

The current level of the unemployment rate is not a concern, but the trend could be heading in the wrong direction.

Consumer spending remains reasonably healthy among both higher- and lower-income households.

The recent rate cut should support the labor market while maintaining pressure on inflation, which still remains above target.

The Fed is now focused on balancing its objectives.

Firms want to pass along higher costs – including those from tariffs – to consumers, but pushback from customers may limit how much they can do so.