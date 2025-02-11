First tariffs on Europe in March. What will be the EU's response❓

Donald Trump is adding another brick to the rising trade barriers. The U.S. president imposed 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. on Monday night, putting a question mark over extractive industry activity in his key economic partners.
Tariffs on strategic industrial materials were already in place during Trump's first term (25% on steel and 10% on aluminum), but major US trading partners (including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and the EU) enjoyed concessions at the time to ease the impact of trade restrictions. Trump 2.0, however, puts the issue on a knife-edge - the “no exceptions and no exclusions” tariffs will go into effect on March 12.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The United States currently imports about 20% of the steel it uses. The share of materials supplied by the European Union has risen under President Joe Biden from 11% to 15%, increasing Europe's exposure to the risk of an economic slowdown in the face of international trade restrictions.
In a statement, Ursula von der Leyen expressed disappointment with Trump's tariff policies, stressing that tariffs, like taxes, will hurt both business and consumers. The European Commission announced a proportionate response from the European Union, but did not specify specifics.
EURUSD is rebounding 0.25% from its low after the announcement of steel and aluminum tariffs. A precise EU retaliatory plan could push the currency pair towards the 30-period EMA (light purple). Nevertheless, volatility today will depend mainly on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.