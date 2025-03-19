FOMC Preview: Join Live

Join Kathleen NOW and find out all about tariffs and inflation, the outlook for interest rates and whether the Fed’s ‘hawkish’ views will persist

Join Kathleen here NOW!

What a difference a few weeks make. At the last FOMC meeting at the end of January, hopes were high that the US economy would continue to grow at a strong pace at the same time as inflation moderated. However, the outlook for the US economy has changed dramatically in just a few weeks. The backdrop to this meeting includes a global trade war and a stock market rout. The S&P 500 has fallen by 7% since the last FOMC meeting, and the Nasdaq 100 is lower by more than 9%.